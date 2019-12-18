Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Norwalk Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Enos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Enos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Enos Obituary
Mary Lou Enos

Cumming - Mary Lou Enos, age 79, of Cumming, went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 16, 2019.

She is survived by her three children, Elaine (Frank) Stutsman of Cumming, David, Jr. (Tami) Enos of Ankeny, and Michael (Kathy) Enos of Gainesville, FL; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Larry (Daylene) Ellis, Duane Ellis, Donna Sue (Don) Fite, Charlotte (Steve) Schultz, and Deborah Snider.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 22nd at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23rd at the Norwalk Christian Church. For complete obituary, memorial information and to send flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -