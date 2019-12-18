|
Mary Lou Enos
Cumming - Mary Lou Enos, age 79, of Cumming, went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She is survived by her three children, Elaine (Frank) Stutsman of Cumming, David, Jr. (Tami) Enos of Ankeny, and Michael (Kathy) Enos of Gainesville, FL; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Larry (Daylene) Ellis, Duane Ellis, Donna Sue (Don) Fite, Charlotte (Steve) Schultz, and Deborah Snider.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 22nd at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23rd at the Norwalk Christian Church. For complete obituary, memorial information and to send flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019