Services
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th Street
Clear Lake, IA 50428
641-357-2193
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Congregational Church
923 Buddy Holly Place
Clear Lake, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
First Congregational Church
923 Buddy Holly Place
Clear Lake, IA
View Map
Mary Lou "Louise" Fitch Obituary
Mary Lou "Louise" Fitch

Clear Lake - Mary Lou "Louise" Fitch, 75, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 923 Buddy Holly Place, Clear Lake, with Pastor Scott Sokol, officiating. Following the service, Mary Lou's body will be cremated and inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the church in Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City or First Congregational Church in Clear Lake, and may be sent to Dave Patton, PO Box 94, Aurelia, IA 51005 or Scott Patton, 126 Olde Heritage Way, Woodstock, GA 30188.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019
