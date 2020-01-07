Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Atlantic Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Atlantic, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hoegh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Hoegh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Hoegh Obituary
Mary Lou Hoegh

Atlantic - Mary Lou Hoegh, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Emily Krengel and her husband, Mark of Atlantic, IA and Holly Hoegh and her husband, Pete Butterfield of Davis, California; sons, Tim Hoegh and his wife, Kathy of Atlantic, IA and Chris Hoegh and his wife, Julie of Knoxville, IA; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 10th at Roland Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -