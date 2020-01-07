|
|
Mary Lou Hoegh
Atlantic - Mary Lou Hoegh, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Emily Krengel and her husband, Mark of Atlantic, IA and Holly Hoegh and her husband, Pete Butterfield of Davis, California; sons, Tim Hoegh and his wife, Kathy of Atlantic, IA and Chris Hoegh and his wife, Julie of Knoxville, IA; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 10th at Roland Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020