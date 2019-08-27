|
Mary Lou Imus
Des Moines - Mary Lou Imus, 89, of Des Moines, died August 23, 2019 at Wesley Acres, Des Moines.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, West Des Moines. Memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services is entrusted with the arrangements.
Mary Lou Wharton, the daughter of Raymond and Irene (Chandler) Wharton, was born October 24, 1929 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She graduated Oskaloosa High School and later attended secretarial training in Kansas City. She was employed at Equitable of Iowa, where she met her husband Harry Imus. The couple was married in 1952 and they were blessed with two daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry in 1988, brother Roger Wharton, and her parents.
Survivors include her daughters; Rebecca (Mark) Cady of Fort Dodge, Susan Imus of Chicago; her grandchildren Kelsi (Bric) Fraser of San Antonio, TX, Spencer (Reilly) Cady of Des Moines; 4 great granddaughters; her niece Julie Wharton Lungwitz of Fallon, MO.
Memorials may be directed to , Iowa Chapter 1730 28th St. West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019