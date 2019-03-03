|
Mary Lou Miller
Ankeny - Mary Lou Miller, 87 of Ankeny, IA died Thursday, February 28th, 2019 after a brief battle with lung cancer.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the Mass.
Mary Lou was born December 24, 1931 to Joseph and Julie Untrauer, who in 1921 immigrated to America from France. She was the only daughter, and youngest of six children.
Mary Lou graduated from Nevada High School in 1949. She then attended Iowa State University and shortly thereafter married James P. Miller of Melbourne, IA. Together they raised five children, four boys and one girl.
Once their youngest son started school, Jim and Mary opened the Pet Ranch of America, a franchise owned and operated solely by veterinarians. Mary operated the Pet Ranch for 37 years before retiring. She thoroughly enjoyed her pet store years and truly appreciated her customers, who at times were more like family.
Mary Lou enjoyed getting together with old friends from school and playing poker with some local ladies. She was a member of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church and a member of Catholic Daughters.
Mary Lou is survived by her children Raymond/Peg Miller of Texas, Greg/Deb
Miller of Ankeny, Paula/Johnny Stinson of Ankeny, and Rob Miller of Des Moines, as well as ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Dr. James P. Miller, son Steven Miller, and her brothers Fred, Roger, Art, and Richard Untrauer.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 3, 2019