Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Miller


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou Miller Obituary
Mary Lou Miller

Ankeny - Mary Lou Miller, 87 of Ankeny, IA died Thursday, February 28th, 2019 after a brief battle with lung cancer.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the Mass.

Mary Lou was born December 24, 1931 to Joseph and Julie Untrauer, who in 1921 immigrated to America from France. She was the only daughter, and youngest of six children.

Mary Lou graduated from Nevada High School in 1949. She then attended Iowa State University and shortly thereafter married James P. Miller of Melbourne, IA. Together they raised five children, four boys and one girl.

Once their youngest son started school, Jim and Mary opened the Pet Ranch of America, a franchise owned and operated solely by veterinarians. Mary operated the Pet Ranch for 37 years before retiring. She thoroughly enjoyed her pet store years and truly appreciated her customers, who at times were more like family.

Mary Lou enjoyed getting together with old friends from school and playing poker with some local ladies. She was a member of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church and a member of Catholic Daughters.

Mary Lou is survived by her children Raymond/Peg Miller of Texas, Greg/Deb

Miller of Ankeny, Paula/Johnny Stinson of Ankeny, and Rob Miller of Des Moines, as well as ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Dr. James P. Miller, son Steven Miller, and her brothers Fred, Roger, Art, and Richard Untrauer.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now