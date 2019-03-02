|
|
Mary Lou Moore
Urbandale - Mary Lou Moore, 83, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Services will be held 2 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center, Iowa.
Mary was born February 7, 1936, in Grant Township, IA, to Elmer and Ada (Chambers) Chambers. She married Gerald Moore on April 2, 1955.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Blayne Miller) Moore of Des Moines, IA; son, Shawn Moore of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren, Tanner , Prydein , Lochlann; sisters, Fern Dickey of Urbandale, IA, Shirley Shields of Kansas City, MO, Wanda Chambers of Davenport, FL; sister-in-law, Genelle Chambers of Urbandale, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Harvey, Wayne, Ray, Lucille Anna Keller, Betty J Schneider.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Senior Suites of Urbandale. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 2, 2019