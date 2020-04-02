|
|
Mary Lou Strain
Urbandale - Mary Lou Strain, 81, of Urbandale, IA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in her winter home of Mesa, AZ.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, less then 10 visitors are allowed in the funeral home at a time. The immediate family will gather for a private funeral service at 11:00 AM on Saturday. To stream the funeral service online, please visit Mary Lou's tribute page at www.caldwellparrish.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Waukee Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be directed to the Casa De Paz Memorial fund and sent to the family or addressed to Casa De Paz Memorial Fund, 131 N. Higley Rd. #124, Mesa Arizona 85205.
Mary Lou was born on May 21st, 1938, to James and Lela (Upchurch) Rector. She graduated as a proud Cornjerker from John Greer High School with the Class of 1956 and then attended Eastern Illinois University where she earned her Bachelors of Education in 1960.
On August 20th, 1960, she married Terry Leo Strain, following a courtship that started with a first date of frog hunting and have celebrated 59 years together. They raised two children: Jeff and Lori.
Mary Lou's life's work included being a Physical Education teacher in Neoga, IL before moving into a full time role of dedication to her husband and children. With Mary Lou's outgoing nature, she made many close friends and helped her community by various activities such as member and president of the Delta Zeta sorority, Den Leader for the Cub Scouts, Pageant Director for the Coles County Fair, cheerleading coach for youth football, youth softball coach, social director for the Casa De Paz retirement community, president of the local United Ostomy Association and a representative on the National Board and member of United Methodist Church.
She loved to travel and see the world with Terry and has visited places as far away as Switzerland, Norway, Scotland, Ireland, China and France. But her favorite spot was wherever her family and friends were which included the many in the places she lived like Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Arizona.
She was competitive and enjoyed a variety of sports starting with her role as catcher with her sisters on the Bluebirds softball team and playing intermural sports in college. She was an active member of several golfing clubs and chaired the Damsel Duo and officer of the ladies 18 Holers at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. She even scored a hole in one and played on the oldest golf course in the world, St. Andrews in Scotland. She loved all sports but especially loved the Chicago Cubs and would head to Wrigley every August with Terry to celebrate their anniversary.
Her deep devotion to her faith, family and friends taught us all how to be loyal and true, how to be of service to others, how to smile and make the best of any situation and enjoy life. Her strong spirit and can-do attitude will be greatly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
She is survived by: Her children Jeff Strain of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lori Strain (Tami) of Urbandale, IA. Grandchildren Dana May (Kevin) of Decatur, Illinois, Heather Blutt (Peter) of Waukee, IA., Kayla Noble (Joshua) of Marshalltown, IA, Tyler Strain of Des Moines, IA, Olivia Pattison, William Pattison and Samuel Pattison of Urbandale, IA and 7 great grandchildren. Sisters Vela McBride (Pass Christian, MS), Doris McHugh (Coolidge, AZ) and Linda Duffin (Bob) of Hoopeston, IL. Brothers, James Rector (Georgetown, TX) and Donald Rector (Sandy) of Decatur, IL. Brother in Law, James Meece of Decatur, Illinois and sister in law, Donna Strain of Rosedale, Indiana. 22 Nieces and nephews 34 great-nieces and great-nephews and countless beloved family and friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Virginia Stevens and Maxine Meece, brothers-in-law Loren Stevens, Earl McBride, and James Strain, sister-in-law Dorothy McDonald and nieces Tracy Strain and Bonnie Jean Smith.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020