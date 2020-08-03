Mary Louise Fisher



Des Moines, Iowa - Mary Fisher, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at University Park Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born the daughter of Henry and Hattie Wiegert on November 14, 1931 in Palmer, Iowa.



Mary was a minister for almost 50 years and taught Sunday School at Lee Town Assembly. She enjoyed going to Pioneer Columbus Senior Center. Mary loved putting puzzles together, playing board games, especially SORRY! Above everything, she loved taking care of anyone and everything, from plants and animals to all the neighborhood kids.



She is lovingly survived by her sons, Hank Fisher and Chris Fisher; grandchildren, Danny (Sherri), Allen (Jessica), Nathan, Amanda, Patricia, Sara (Phil), and Rose; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Sammy Wiegert; and a host of extended family and friends.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; sons, Paul Black, Bill Fisher and Kevin Fisher; and her great-grandson, Anakin Fisher.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 7th at Elmwood Cemetery in Minburn, Iowa. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Mary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store