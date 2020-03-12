|
|
Mary Louise Johnston
Des Moines - Mary Louise Johnston died peacefully of natural causes Monday, March 9, 2020, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, IA, with her family by her side. Services for Mary Lou will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 17, at 1:00 P.M. Visitation is to be held at St. John's one hour prior to the service.
Mary Lou was born on April 29,1928, to Glenn and Rena Brown in Des Moines, Iowa, where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Cummings School of Art and North High School, where she met her future husband, Raymond G. Johnston. She and Ray were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in 1948. St. John's was very important to her throughout the years as it was the church for her own baptism, confirmation, and wedding. Later, she felt great joy as she watched her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren celebrate weddings and baptisms there as well, following in her footsteps.
Mrs. Johnston was a fashion artist and copywriter for the New Utica Department Store in downtown Des Moines for several years. Her volunteer work included serving as a Campfire Girls leader, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, church council member, Lutheran Church Women president (LCW), PTA president at Brody Jr. High, United Way chairperson, member of the Drake Parents' Board, and president of Des Moines Bank Women. Mary Lou served as the Volunteer Coordinator for Luther Park Health Center in the 1980's, supervising, recognizing, and scheduling volunteers for the facility.
An avid antique collector and dealer, she was a mentor to many with whom she shared her extensive knowledge and love of the past. Her artistic ability was creatively expressed throughout her life. Mary Lou always enjoyed a clean house and suffered endlessly from the teasing of her family for her strict regimen, particularly her talent for "dusting." She loved sharing a good joke and often went to dinner each evening with a new one for her table of friends at Wesley Acres.
Mary Lou was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose passing leaves an immeasurable void. She will live in our hearts forever.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and her sisters Marjorie Mae Cox-Bahr and Ruth Ann Surber. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Seaton (Arnold) of Melbourne, Florida, and Rebecca Anderson (Kermit) of West Des Moines; her son, Timothy Johnston (Dawn) of West Des Moines; seven grandchildren: Kathryn Robinson (Brian) of Los Angeles, CA; Jeffrey Anderson (Natalie) of Chicago, IL; Jonathan Anderson (Carey) of Clive; Brian Anderson (Lindsey) of Des Moines; Kelly Boddicker (Ralph) of Des Moines; Ryan Johnston of Des Moines, and Tyler Johnston of Des Moines. She was also the proud grandmother of seven great grandchildren.
Our family gives a special thank you to the caring community of Wesley Acres, particularly the nurses and staff of the Health Center. We appreciate beyond words the love, respect, and care given to her in her final days. Any memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 600 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50309. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020