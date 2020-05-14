|
Mary Louise "Kitty" Rolfes
Des Moines - Mary Louise 'Kitty' Rolfes, 90, was called home to be with our Lord on May 7th, 2020. Mary was born on May 12, 1929, in Le Mars, IA, to Frank and Trudy (McGraw) Luken. She was the youngest of five and quite spunky; her brothers gave her the nickname of 'Kitty' based on the precocious little girl featured in the Kitty Higgins comic strip. The name stuck, as did the spunk.
On June 8, 1955, Kitty married Aloysius 'Al' Rolfes. Al was a WWII veteran, father of two and a young widower. Decades later, in an interview with the Le Mars Daily Sentinel, Al recalled that "Mary Luken was the prettiest girl in Le Mars and everybody called her 'Kitty'. Kitty didn't come from a big family and had no previous experience with children. But when we married, she took care of the boys, she took care of me, and she took care of the six babies that followed."
After Al married Kitty, he resumed his military career, this time in the Iowa National Guard. Over the course of his career, the family moved from Le Mars to Fort Dodge to Boone and to Johnston (Camp Dodge). Moving and resettling a family of ten was not easy, but Kitty took it in stride and made dear friends in each community. She was her kid's biggest fan, attending countless baseball and football games (often clutching her rosary beads). There was always warm food on the stove and an extra plate for hungry friends. She was always folding laundry and spent many hours counseling her kids on the front porch swing. She took special delight in her grandchildren, showering them with love and providing special one-on-one time with each of them. She was the best!
Kitty is survived by her children: David (Kim) of Gowrie, Gary (Carmen) of Clinton, Scott (Becky) of Panora, Tim (Therese) of Ankeny, Tom (Jeannine) of Granger, John (Alison Rohlfing) of Milwaukee, Mary of Johnston and Joe (Kathleen) of Normal, IL; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Bonnie Westergard of Le Mars; sisters-in-law Lois Woll and Jeannie Schmitz; and many nieces and nephews.
Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Al; her parents; sister Shirley West; brothers Lowell and Paul Luken; and daughter-in-law Janice (Hanrahan) Rolfes.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles Funeral Homes website. Go to www.IlesCares.com at 8:45 a.m. Thursday and scroll to the bottom of Kitty's obituary to join in the service.
Private graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in LeMars, IA. Those wishing to show their support for the family may be present at the cemetery and should remain in or at their cars.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Iowa Gold Star Museum, St Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church or EveryStep Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff of the Covid-19 wing of EveryStep Hospice for their loving care during Mom's last days, as well as the staff at Martina Place.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 17, 2020