Mary Louise Snyder
Mary Louise Snyder

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Mary Louise Snyder (nee Osweiler) joined her late husband Henry Frank 'Hank' Snyder Jr.; a devoted mother to Kenneth C. Montague III and Kyle T. Montague (Megan); cherished sister of Karen Diehl (John), Francine Cabonargi, Debbie Pasquasi, John Osweiler (Kathy); also survived by the late Patty Osweiler and Andy Osweiler.

Service and inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the Loyola Early Learning Center, 801 St. Paul St, Baltimore, Maryland 21212.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
