Mary Louise Twedt
1937 - 2020
Mary Louise Twedt

Altoona, Iowa - Mary Louise Twedt, 82, passed away at her home on August 3, 2020. She was born October 5, 1937, in Nevada, Iowa to Myron and Ruth Boten.

Mary's family farmed near Roland. She was confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church and was named salutatorian of the Roland Class of 1955. A gifted musician, Mary was active in vocal music, as a soprano and an accompanist.

Mary was united in marriage to David Twedt on June 10, 1956. They began married life in New Jersey as David finished his service in the U.S. Army. They moved back to Iowa and started their family while David attended college in Storm Lake. Upon graduation, they settled in Newton where David had a 35-year career at Maytag.

Mary shared her musical talents broadly, most notably at First Lutheran Church in Newton. She sang in the adult choir, accompanied both the youth and adult choirs, and regularly substituted as the organist. She served as the accompanist for two musical productions at the Newton Community Theater and also accompanied countless band and vocal music students at concerts and contests.

Mary imparted her love of music to hundreds of students over her more than 45-year career as a piano teacher. But her primary role was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary and David moved to Altoona in 2009 to be closer to their beloved grandchildren, never missing a sporting event, music concert, dance recital, or children's theatre performance.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (David) McClelland and their children, Ryan David and Kay Lauren; brother, John (Judy) Boten of Moline, IL; and seven nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Twedt; her son, Michael David Twedt; her brother, Larry Boten.

Due to current circumstances of covid a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Roland Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to either the Animal Rescue League or First Lutheran Church of Newton, IA.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
