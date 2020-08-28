Mary Lucille Zimmerman
Des Moines - Mary Zimmerman, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 26, 2020 at Calvin Community in Des Moines. She was born the daughter of Clark and Lucille Tolles on March 14, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa. Mary and Charles Zimmerman were united in marriage in Des Moines and from that union came five children. She was a member of Windsor Presbyterian Church, where she made many lasting friendships. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and visiting with her friends.
She is survived by her loving children, Chris Zimmerman, Steven Zimmerman, Scott Zimmerman, Daniel Zimmerman, and Linda Hutchins; four grandchildren, Tyler Zimmerman, Travis Hutchins, Nick Zimmerman and Zac Zimmerman; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Martha (Tom) Cook.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her ex-husband, Charles Zimmerman.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Mary. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com