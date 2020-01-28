|
Mary Lyola Graham
Norwalk - Mary Lyola Graham, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday January 27, 2020. She was married to Leonard Graham for almost 61 years. Mary was a lifetime resident of Cumming/Norwalk.
Born November 23, 1920, the daughter of Dick and Bridget "Francy" Davitt. She grew up as an only child on the farm and remained on the Century Farm after marrying Leonard. They raised 11 children.
Mary was the longest member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, played the organ at the church for 25 years, and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She volunteered at the Regency Care Center for 20 years. Mary baked wedding cakes for many years. She enjoyed being on a bowling league for 25 years.
Mary's favorite things: visiting with family, friends and neighbors, also her children's friends who enjoyed stopping to see her. She loved the holidays, growing flowers, gardening, cooking, and sharing of her veggies and baked goods. She enjoyed teaching her kids, and grandkids how to make her most loved recipes. Time that meant so much to all of them. She also enjoyed playing games, music and hugs.
Mary's family meant everything to her, including her husband's family. Family holidays, picnics at the pond, or just a visit in the living room were her favorite times. She loved pictures of all of them and displayed them proudly!
Those left to honor her memory, her sons and daughters: Jack (Julie) Graham, Marilyn (Carl) Jones, Tom (Jane) Graham, Teresa Brentano, Don (Jan) Graham, Ron (Karla) Graham, Den (Michelle) Graham, Annette (Tim) McLaury, Chuck Graham, Lisa (Steve) Gordon and daughter in law Sherry Graham, 48 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 19 great-great grandchildren (plus 2 more on the way), 3 in-laws Jim (Rose) Graham and Teresa (Jack) Bussanmas, Joann Thornburg and many nieces, and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 sons: Dick and Joseph.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church, Norwalk. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also at the Church. In lieu of memorials may be made to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church or . To send condolences, order flowers, and directions to the church, go to www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020