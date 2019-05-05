|
Mary Margaret (Walker) Dutton
Des Moines - Mary Margaret (Walker) Dutton, 91, of Des Moines died on May 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Augustin Catholic Church, Des Moines, with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, at the Van Meter exit on I-80 at 12:30 p.m. following Mass and lunch at St. Augustin.
Mary Margaret was born January 7, 1928, in Boone to the late Charles Edward and Mary Catherine (Sullivan) Walker. She grew up and went to school in Lohrville, IA, attending Mount St. Scholastica College, Atchison, KS, for three years, and graduating from Drake University in 1951. Mary Margaret married Dean Dutton, June 2, 1951, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic, IA.
Mary Margaret taught elementary grades in Atlantic, Indianapolis, and Des Moines. Following retirement, she continued as a substitute teacher for the Des Moines Public Schools and worked part-time at Younkers Store for Homes. She loved her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Augustin Catholic Church, Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Questers.
She will be remembered as a vivacious lady with a wonderful sense of humor, and a devoted and loving wife, mother, and nana to her four granddaughters.
Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Monsignor Dean P. Walker of the Sioux City Diocese. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 68 years, Dean; son John and his wife Katie, and their daughters Elizabeth, Anne, and Caroline of Ft. Collins, CO; daughter Mary Pat Crowley and her husband John, and their daughter Mary Kate of Des Moines; brother John Walker of Kansas City, MO, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Taylor House, Unity Point Hospice and Home Instead for their loving care of Mary Margaret.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50312. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019