|
|
Mary Margaret "Maggie" O'Toole died on October 8, 2019 at EveryStep Kavanagh House. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with interment at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
She was born April 13, 1932 in Harlingen, Texas. She was raised in Davenport, Iowa. In 1965, Maggie joined the Sisters of Humility in Ottumwa, Iowa. She taught elementary school in Oskaloosa, Iowa and Sidney, Montana. She came to Des Moines in 1967 as Coordinator of Religious Education for the Diocese. In 1973, she began her work as Director of RE and Pastoral Minister for Christ the King Parish in Des Moines. In 1979, Maggie left the Sisters of Humility to form a new group for women in the Des Moines Diocese called Sisters of Christian Ministry. She was employed at Sacred Heart Parish, West Des Moines as DRE and eventually Pastoral Associate in 1987 and remained in that position until 2004 when she retired.
Her friends always found her to be outspoken and delightful. Maggie had a quick Irish wit. She loved music, dancing, and learning. She was dedicated to God and the reforms of Vatican II.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Gerald and Mildred Ellen O'Toole; and a sister. She is survived by her brother, Richard O'Toole of Omaha, Nebraska; five nieces; a nephew; five grand nieces and five grand nephews.
Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Worker House or Catholic Peace Ministry.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019