Mary "Polly" MunckJohnston - Mary Pauline (Polly) MunckSeptember 22, 1927 - September 1, 2020Polly Munck was born in Chicago, Illinois, 1927, living in New Jersey, Missouri and Chicago again before earning her BS degree in Food and Nutrition. She worked 3 years as a Registered Dietician at the St. Louis, Missouri VA Hospital, bought her first automobile and beginning a lifelong love of driving and road trips, headed west to take a job at the VA Hospital in Hot Springs, South Dakota.She acquired her pilot's license and a husband, Elroy D. Munck, while in Hot Springs. They were later married in New Castle, Wyoming, where first child, Michael, was born. Siblings, David (Hot Springs again), Paul and Laurie (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) followed as did moves to Miles City, Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming with the family finally settling in Johnston, Iowa where Polly resided until her death. Elroy predeceased her in 2000.She was a committed and loyal member of the Johnston community, serving in leadership roles in her church, St. Paul Presbyterian Church and her library, Johnston Community Library. She was honored to be recognized shortly after her 90th birthday, with her 4 children present, by the Governor of Iowa for her decades of volunteer service.She was blessed to be able to travel extensively with her sister in law, Betty Blyholder and her children, to many countries, returning with bounties of fabrics. She was an exceptional needlecraft worker, quilter and lifetime Chicago Cubs fan who lived to see them win the 2016 World Series.She is survived by her children, Michael (Betsy) of Helena, MT; David (Gail) of Longwood, FL; Paul (Kitty) of Stevens Point, WI; Laurie (Pat) of Farmington, AR; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.A family memorial service will be held in the future. Memorial gifts in her name are requested to St. Paul Presbyterian Church or Johnston Community Library.