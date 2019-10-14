|
|
Mary "Betty" Nemechek Tyler
Norwalk - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" was born August 10, 1929, to George "Curly" and Ann (Constant) Nemechek. She graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa with the Class of 1947 and married Glen "Pete" Tyler, Sr. in 1948. She worked for Traveler's Insurance, the WDM Express, Tupperware Warehouse Office, Iowa Realty and as a bookkeeper for the Tyler Refuse. Betty was very active in the Nazarene church, serving as a choir director, teacher and soloist. She lived in the West Des Moines area most of her life, living in Altoona and residing most recently in Norwalk.
Betty at the age of 90 died peacefully in her sleep Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; 6 siblings; and two grandsons, Shad Harker and Tad Tyler Harker.
She is survived by her five children, Mary (Ed) Wiesing, Glen Jr. (Julie) Tyler, Lori (Dan) Miller, Brenda (Tony) Laurie, and Stephen (Jamie) Tyler; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with a Celebration of Life Service 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18th at the Norwalk Christian Church in Norwalk with burial taking place in Resthaven Cemetery. On-line directions, condolences and to order flowers go to www.olearyfunerals.com or (515) 981-0700
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019