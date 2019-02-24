|
|
Mary Ocken
Urbandale - Mary Ellen Ocken, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Mary was born in 1953 in Carroll, Iowa and grew up in Urbandale, where she graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and Iowa School of Beauty.
Mary "Aunt Mimi" fiercely loved her family and took immense pride in her nieces, nephews, and their families. She had a knack for finding love, joy, and conversation in everyone, and made friends wherever she went. A devout Catholic, she enjoyed attending mass and socializing with her friends at St. Pius X Catholic Church. She will be missed by all for her infectious optimism, sincerity, and caring nature.
She is survived by her parents Dale and Dolores Ocken, her siblings Jane (Steve) Kiene, Scott (Kathy) Ocken, Lisa (Doug) Mentzer, Barb (Chris) Johnson, David (Kayelee) Ocken, and her many nieces, nephews, their spouses, and children.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Iles Westover Funeral Home: 6337 Hickman Rd. Des Moines, IA 50322. Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th St. Urbandale, IA 50322 followed by burial at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Breda, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bishop Drumm 5837 Winwood Dr. or Mercy Hospice, 5820 Winwood Dr, Johnston, IA 50131.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019