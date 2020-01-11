|
Mary Parkins
Spring Hill - Mary Ellen (Thompson) Parkins, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 9, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Mary was born on August 5, 1931 in Polk County, Iowa to Jess and Katherine (Walchko) Thompson. Mary was married to Donald E. Parkins for 70 years. Together they raised 4 children. She was a retiree of BC/BS of Iowa after 30 years of service. Mary was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Indianola where she had played the piano and organ. Mary loved music. She had a very kind heart. Mary gave us love and faith. She will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by sons Tim Parkins and Randy Parkins (Sherry); daughters Linda Risdell and Cynthia Parkins; 5 grandsons and 6 great-granddaughters, 3 great -great grandchildren, and her brother Richard Thompson (Glenda) of Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 14th, at Calvary Baptist Church in Indianola, Iowa from 7 - 8 pm.
The family is asking that any donations be made to the Calvary Baptist Church in Indianola, IA. 2708 N. Jefferson Way Indianola, IA 50125.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020