Mary Patricia Chartier
Kansas City, KS - Mary Patricia Chartier, 56, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Victory Hills Senior Living Center in Kansas City, KS. Private services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Her service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, scroll to the bottom of Mary's obituary to join the service. Burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes, IA.
Mary was born October 10, 1963, in Kansas City, MO, and was adopted by Donald and Patricia (O'Donnell) Chartier. She spent her childhood in Kansas City and her high school years in Hutchinson, KS. Mary was a homemaker and beautician and managed a beauty salon in Kansas City. She will be remembered for her kindness to everyone and was a devout Christian.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Tyler (Heather) Tucker and Garrett Spillman; her father and step-mother, Don and Janet Chartier of Dallas Center, long-time companion, Luke Kovch of Kansas City, KS, five grandchildren, six siblings, Tina (Kelly) Kellogg, Amy Shipman, Deborah (Mark) Muse, Dana (Tom) Ray, Paul Shipman, and Eric (Christine) Larson; two uncles and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Chartier, brother, John Chartier, and her grandparents, Verna and Ed O'Donnell and William and Esther Chartier
Contributions may be made to your local food pantry. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.