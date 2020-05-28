Mary Patricia Chartier
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Patricia Chartier

Kansas City, KS - Mary Patricia Chartier, 56, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Victory Hills Senior Living Center in Kansas City, KS. Private services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Her service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, scroll to the bottom of Mary's obituary to join the service. Burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes, IA.

Mary was born October 10, 1963, in Kansas City, MO, and was adopted by Donald and Patricia (O'Donnell) Chartier. She spent her childhood in Kansas City and her high school years in Hutchinson, KS. Mary was a homemaker and beautician and managed a beauty salon in Kansas City. She will be remembered for her kindness to everyone and was a devout Christian.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Tyler (Heather) Tucker and Garrett Spillman; her father and step-mother, Don and Janet Chartier of Dallas Center, long-time companion, Luke Kovch of Kansas City, KS, five grandchildren, six siblings, Tina (Kelly) Kellogg, Amy Shipman, Deborah (Mark) Muse, Dana (Tom) Ray, Paul Shipman, and Eric (Christine) Larson; two uncles and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Chartier, brother, John Chartier, and her grandparents, Verna and Ed O'Donnell and William and Esther Chartier

Contributions may be made to your local food pantry. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
02:00 PM
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved