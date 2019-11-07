Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Des Moines - Mary Patricia Sullivan, 88, passed away November 5, 2019 at UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, of which she was a longtime member. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Interment at Glendale Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Mary was born on November 9, 1930 in Des Moines to parents, Patrick and Mary Veronica Sullivan. She lived all of her life in the Des Moines area.

Mary worked for the Des Moines School System as a secretary for 40 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross-stitch and attending the Iowa State Fair, where she won several awards, including blue ribbons, recognizing her talents.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her uncle, Dr. Milton J. Dakovich and numerous cousins.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church and School. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
