Services
Garry-Roberts-Murphy-Schaaf Funeral Home- Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA 50511
(515) 295-3731
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oakcrest Funeral Services
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Oakcrest Funeral Services
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Oakcrest Funeral Services
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Algona, IA
Mary Peterson Obituary
Mary Peterson

Algona - Mary Rosalie (McGuire) Peterson

Mary Rosalie Peterson, 72, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 4, 2020 in Algona, IA.

Mary was born to Pat and Rita (Donahey) McGuire Dec. 8,1947, Cherokee, IA.

The eldest of 7 children, she graduated in 1966 from Cushing IA High School. While attending Clark College in Dubuque she met the love of her life, Marc Peterson, on a blind date. Mary and Marc married Dec. 27, 1969 during a memorable blizzard. Mary received her Medical Technology degree from University of Iowa in 1970 and later earned a degree in elementary education from the University of South Dakota.

Mary was, first and foremost, a wife and mother. Her primary life- focus was her husband, four children, ten grandchildren, & four great-grandchildren. Professional careers included medical technologist, teacher, & daycare provider; plus, scout leader, swim team mom, activities chauffeur, & cheerleader. Mary encouraged her children to be sensitive but strong, kind-hearted, self-confident, & to take pride in all aspects of life.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Marc; daughters, Mary Bernice, Peggy, and Erin; and son, Andy (Kerri). She was devoted to her grandchildren, Anthony, Natasha (Luke) Edwards, Michael, & Hunter Peterson; Luke Edwards; Ethan & Caleb Peterson; and her great-grandchildren Keziah, Isabel, Kaelan, &Tristan. Mary is survived by brothers, Mike (Anne), PJ (Amy), and Dan (Andy) McGuire; and sisters Kathleen (Jim) Piper and Sheila (Scott) Riggs. Her large Irish Catholic family mourning her passing

includes numerous McGuire, Donahey & Rohret cousins plus nieces & nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Rita McGuire, sister, Colleen McGuire, sister-in-law, Janiece Lehmann, & grandsons, Cameron, Jacob, & Justin Edwards.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, in Algona, IA. Visitation with the family: Thursday, February 20th, from 4 to 7 PM, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Algona; Rosary, at 4 PM; and Scripture Prayer Service, at 6:30 PM. The family will continue to greet loved ones and friends, one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday. Burial of the cremated remains will be later this spring in the Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. Online condolences may be left to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
