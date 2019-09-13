Services
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
For more information about
Mary Phillips
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapel at Meramec Bluffs
1 Meramec Bluffs Dr
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel at Meramec Bluffs
1 Meramec Bluffs Dr
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Officer) Phillips


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Officer) Phillips Obituary
Mary (nee Officer) Phillips

- - Phillips, Mary (nee Officer), passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 84.

Beloved wife of 61 years to Donald R. Phillips; loving mother of Beth (Keith) Page and Suzanne (John) Galvin; dear grandmother of Hannah Page, Emma Page, Megan Galvin and Katherine Galvin; sister of Margaret (the late Tom) Duncan, the late Wallace R. Officer Jr., Capt., U.S. Navy Retired and the late Charles Officer, M.D.; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Mary was a teacher at Indian Hills Junior High School and in the WDM School District her entire 25 year career where she touched the lives of many children. Mary Loved Pi Beta Phi, POE, college basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, she loved her family and friends, who will miss her, but are confident they will see her again.

Services: Visitation on Thursday in the Chapel at Meramec Bluffs, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr, Ballwin, MO from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. Graveside Service at Resthaven Cemetery, Des Moines, IA on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meramec Bluffs, Christ Care Fund for Employees. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at schrader.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now