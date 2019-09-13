|
|
Mary (nee Officer) Phillips
- - Phillips, Mary (nee Officer), passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 84.
Beloved wife of 61 years to Donald R. Phillips; loving mother of Beth (Keith) Page and Suzanne (John) Galvin; dear grandmother of Hannah Page, Emma Page, Megan Galvin and Katherine Galvin; sister of Margaret (the late Tom) Duncan, the late Wallace R. Officer Jr., Capt., U.S. Navy Retired and the late Charles Officer, M.D.; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Mary was a teacher at Indian Hills Junior High School and in the WDM School District her entire 25 year career where she touched the lives of many children. Mary Loved Pi Beta Phi, POE, college basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, she loved her family and friends, who will miss her, but are confident they will see her again.
Services: Visitation on Thursday in the Chapel at Meramec Bluffs, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr, Ballwin, MO from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. Graveside Service at Resthaven Cemetery, Des Moines, IA on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meramec Bluffs, Christ Care Fund for Employees. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at schrader.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 13, 2019