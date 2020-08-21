Mary Randazzo
Des Moines - Mary Randazzo, 96, passed away August 21, 2020 at Fleur Heights Care Center.
Mary was born September 6, 1923 in Des Moines, daughter of Anthony and Mary Genovese. She attended Lincoln High School until WWII where she worked at the Des Moines Ordnance Plant in Ankeny. After the war she married Rosario "Razz" Randazzo on April 20, 1947 at St Anthony's. Mary resided in Chicago from 1947 to 1964 raising two sons, Ronald and Robert. Moving back to Des Moines, she worked at Pidgeons and Dahls Grocery until 1988. She was a member of St Anthony's Catholic Church and the Bellizi-MacRae American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her sons, Ron (Michelle) Randazzo and Robert (Linda) Randazzo; grandchildren, Ryan Randazzo, Jana (Courtney) Bower and Robbie (Ami) Randazzo; eight great grandchildren; brother, Benny Genovese; and sister, Rose Gatto.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 26th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, Des Moines followed by internment at Glendale Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
