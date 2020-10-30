1/1
Mary Rife
Mary Rife Passed away on October 28, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Visit www.hendersonshp.com for more information.

Mary Emily Rife was born on December 6, 1932, in Fayette, Mississippi (Jefferson County) as one of two children to Pinkie and George McDaniel.

Mary excelled in school and was proud to graduate from Mt. Olive High School as valedictorian and she helped the girls basketball team win the state championship.

Mary met Leonard W. Rife and on July 12, 1956, the married and relocated to Des Moines, Iowa. In 1962, she graduated from the Des Moines School of Practical Nursing as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and, at age 38 as a mother of 6 she went on to become a registered nurse.

She joined Corinthian Baptist Church and over her 63 years as a member, she supported six different Pastors. As a Visiting Nurse, Mary knew the medical needs of the community and enlisted the support of other medical professionals including Dr. Julius Connors to bring about the Church's Free Clinic. She served on the Health Care Ministry and partnered with others to establish the Child Health Clinic. She pushed for free flu shots and health care education in the community.

As a dedicated member of the church, Mary used her personal funds to finance the reactivation of the weekly Corinthian Radio Ministry, bringing in new members. She also served as Chairperson for General Missionary Society Ministry, Board of Trustee Member, a member of Corinthian's Women Auxiliary (CWA), as a member on the Mother's Board, and as Chairperson on the Regional Women's Missionary Guild.

After "retiring" from 33 years of service as a Visiting Nurse, Mary went on to work part-time at: Des Moines General Hospital, Iowa Jewish Nursing Home, Broadlawns Hospital and at Corinthians health clinic. Because of her love for nursing, Mary started the Mary E. Rife Scholarship Program to help provide African Americans the financial support needed be able to become a nurse.

She was also very active in the community, volunteering as a Girls Scouts and Blue Birds Leader, a member of the LPN Association, a member of the Iowa Nurses Association (District 7), a Bell Ringers Leaders, and a member of the Sickle Cell Association of Iowa. Hers was the house many of the children in the neighborhood would gather. Whether it was to play with the pets, get in on a trip to a drive-in movie, join in on a fishing outing, or just to join her daughters for Friday night movies with pizza and popcorn, children gathered. Mary will be sorely missed by her family, church community, neighbors and a multitude of friends.

Left to cherish Mary's memory are her children: Brenda (Sam) G. Welch-Rice, Debra L. Knox, Janice M. Lintz (Vincent) and Pinkie Odessa Peake (Michael); Her grandchildren: Jona Knox; Adrien Rice, Aaron Knox, Brandon Dodd, Shayla Knox, Angela Lintz, Niema Irvin-Peake (Dennis), Devon Welch, Tamera Peake and Isaac Lintz (McKayla); Her 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are: husband of 61 years, Leonard Walter Rife, parents George and Pinkie McDaniel, brother Johnnie Turner McDaniel, son Arthur George Derby, and daughter Della Yvonne Dickson

Donations may be made to the Mary E. Rife Scholarship Program at DMACC.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
