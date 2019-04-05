|
Mary Rita Severino
Des Moines - Mary Severino, 92, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, Iowa surrounded by family and friends.
Mary was born December 4, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Antonio and Julia (Leonetti) Colacino, immigrants from Cutro and Crucoli, Italy. She was the third of five in a close-knit Italian family who placed family above all else. She attended St Anthony's School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944.
Mary was married for over 58 years to Frank J. Severino, and while they had no children of their own, "Aunt Mary & Uncle Frank" had a warm and welcome home, hosting countless family meals, holiday gatherings, and impromptu get-togethers. Everyone was always welcome. Mary and Frank were godparents to more than a dozen. They were the fun "adoptive" parents that everyone looked forward to visiting, taking on their role of God Mother and Father with gusto, as true Italians would.
Mary worked for over 30 years in the probate clerk's office at the Polk County Courthouse. Along with her coworkers, Lavon Gilbert and Virginia Talarico, they taught a generation of lawyers how to probate an estate.
Mary had seven grand-nieces and nephews who graduated from the University of Notre Dame. The highlight of their school year was when the "Aunts from Iowa" would travel to South Bend for football games, loaded with roasters full of pasta.
She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, most especially Tony Colacino, Nicholette Colacino, Julie (Denny) Mitchell, Tom (Mari) Colacino, Peter (Cathleen) Colacino, Judy (Danny) Klopfer and Debbie (Bill) Kline; Nancy (John) Sacrone and Frank (Maria) Soda. Also, her sister-in-law, Rose Soda. She also leaves many cousins and friends who enriched her life and will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; her brothers, Pete and Nick; her sister, Theresa; and her nephew, Chris (Linda) Colacino. She is survived by her brother Sam Colacino.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Mary will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions should be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 5, 2019