Mary Rose Quinn
Des Moines - Mary Rose Quinn went to the arms of Jesus and Our Blessed Mother on August 28, 2019 after an extended illness. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 3 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Her funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Mary was born January 26, 1960 to Robert and Lucille Quinn. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert, treasured grandparents, Domenico and Inez Giacomuzzi and her aunt, Sr. Frances Cabrini. She is survived by her mother, Lucille; aunt, Esther Giacomuzzi; brother, Anthony (Marsha) Quinn; sisters, Jeannine (Michael) Leuschen and Christine (Timothy) Quinn-Struck; many nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
Mary attended St. Anthony Grade School and Dowling High School, later graduating from Grandview College with her BSN and completing her MSN at Drake University. Her professional nursing career began at Des Moines General Hospital, where she was a member of the board, and later Mercy Hospital from which she retired. But, to her cherished neighbors and friends, she was their special advocate and advisor.
Mary was a life-long member of St. Anthony Parish. She offered herself to the benefit of that parish family, serving on the Parish Council, teaching catechism, and acting as Eucharistic Minister. The Parish acknowledged her many contributions by recognizing her as a Pillar of the Parish.
Mary loved to create. As a seamstress, she fashioned many baptismal gowns for great nieces and nephews. Her many unique quilts are treasured by those same family members. Teddy bears were one of her passions. Most recently, her outlet was fashioning cord rosaries for parish outreach.
A proud descendant of Friulian immigrants, she helped invigorate the traditions of those 13 Friuliani families by Co-Chairing an annual festival. The festival drew Friulians from across the country, into Canada and Italy. Des Moines Fruilians are grateful for her loyalty to tradition.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019