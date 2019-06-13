|
|
Mary Russo
Des Moines - Mary Jane Russo, 90, passed away June 11, 2019 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center surrounded by her family.
Mary was born May 13, 1929 in Des Moines to Edward and Jennie (Fucaloro) Trento.
Mary is survived by her children, Charles (Debbie) Russo, Edward Russo, Teresa (Karey) Russo-Dyer and Rose Russo; grandchildren, Charles (Jackie) Russo, Chandler (Molly) Russo, Jessica (Jason) Rasmussen, Daniella (Tony) Jensen, Robert (Taylor) Daniels, Anthony (Tricia) Vaughn, Madison (Alberto) Munoz, and Nina Russo; and 12 ½ great-grandchildren; aunt, Joan Fucaloro; nephews, Bobby (Lori Caluzzi and John Moore; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Russo; parents; sister, Phyllis (Nello) Caluzzi; and niece, Cathy Moore
The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. following visitation at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street followed by luncheon also at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Christ the King Catholic Church or Bishop Drumm Retirement in memory of Mary.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019