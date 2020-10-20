Mary S Long
Indianola - Mary S. Long, 94, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Indianola. Mary, the daughter of A.J. and Ellen Marie (Rockwell) Moffitt, was born August 21, 1926 on the family farm near Ackworth, Iowa. She graduated from Indianola High School as a member of the Honor Society. She attended William Penn University and the University of Iowa.
Mary lived in Indianola most of her adult life with her husband Russ. They raised three children, Teresa, Charles, and Thomas. She held several jobs but her longest and last was as Mortgage Officer at the Brenton Bank in Indianola. She truly enjoyed helping people buy a home.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Curtis Edward Moffitt; brother, Clarence Moffitt; sisters, Caroline (Kit) Duncan, Alta Overton, and Esther Houston; and her nephews, Rick and Alan Overton. She is survived by her husband, Russell Long; daughter, Teresa Long of Arlington, Virginia; and sons, Charles Long (Lynn) of Indianola and Thomas Long of La Mesa, California; grandchildren, Travis Long, Chase Long, and Shelby Long; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Village and Suncrest Hospice.
Due to the coronavirus, the service and burial will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church of Indianola or The Good Shepherd Fund at the Village. Online condolences may be made at www.overtonfunerals.com