1/1
Mary S. Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary S Long

Indianola - Mary S. Long, 94, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Indianola. Mary, the daughter of A.J. and Ellen Marie (Rockwell) Moffitt, was born August 21, 1926 on the family farm near Ackworth, Iowa. She graduated from Indianola High School as a member of the Honor Society. She attended William Penn University and the University of Iowa.

Mary lived in Indianola most of her adult life with her husband Russ. They raised three children, Teresa, Charles, and Thomas. She held several jobs but her longest and last was as Mortgage Officer at the Brenton Bank in Indianola. She truly enjoyed helping people buy a home.

She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Curtis Edward Moffitt; brother, Clarence Moffitt; sisters, Caroline (Kit) Duncan, Alta Overton, and Esther Houston; and her nephews, Rick and Alan Overton. She is survived by her husband, Russell Long; daughter, Teresa Long of Arlington, Virginia; and sons, Charles Long (Lynn) of Indianola and Thomas Long of La Mesa, California; grandchildren, Travis Long, Chase Long, and Shelby Long; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Village and Suncrest Hospice.

Due to the coronavirus, the service and burial will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church of Indianola or The Good Shepherd Fund at the Village. Online condolences may be made at www.overtonfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved