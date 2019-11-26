|
Mary Schafer
West Des Moines - Mary Jane (Webster) Schafer died peacefully on November 24, 2019, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. Funeral services will be at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk on November 29 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation preceding at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. A private burial service will be held at a later date in Ida Grove.
Mary Jane (MJ) was born on May 20, 1944, to Howard & Mary Alice (Stageman) Webster in Fort Dodge. She graduated from St. Edmond's High School in Fort Dodge in 1962 and St. Joseph's College of Nursing in Sioux City in 1965. MJ retired from nursing after working 42 years at The University of Iowa Hospitals, Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley and Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames.
MJ will be forever missed by her husband Mike of 53 years; daughters Jill (Kent) Godbersen of Ida Grove; Molly (Jeff) Cleven of Cumming; Amy (Sean) Mc Grevey of Overland Park, KS; her six grandchildren: Danica, Megan, Erin, Reed, Carson, and Morgan. Also her siblings: Sue (Dick) Eads; John (Roxanne) Webster of; Tom Webster; Annie (Greg) Fitzgerald; Jim (Kittie) Webster; Bob (Marilyn) Webster; and Dr. Liz (Kurt) Stoebe; and 24 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mark Webster.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019