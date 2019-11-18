Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schlapkohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Schlapkohl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Schlapkohl Obituary
Mary Schlapkohl

Johnston - Mary C. (Wilkinson) Schlapkohl, 87, passed away at Brio of Johnston on Friday, November 15, 2019, following a short illness. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, November 20, from 5 to 6:30 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. Private burial will be in Davenport at a later date.

Mary is survived by her three daughters: Cindy (Tom) Fish, Carole Schlapkohl, Nancy (Dave) Spratte; grandchildren: Emily (Tyler) Vanni, Kelli (Dave) Enos, Duff Luzum; step-granddaughter: Shelby (Tate) Carey and great granddaughters who brought her much joy. She was preceded in death by her husband Kelly and granddaughter Lindsay Fish.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her TTT chapter for the girls' camp program, the ADM Scholarship Foundation or the in Mary's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -