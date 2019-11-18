|
|
Mary Schlapkohl
Johnston - Mary C. (Wilkinson) Schlapkohl, 87, passed away at Brio of Johnston on Friday, November 15, 2019, following a short illness. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, November 20, from 5 to 6:30 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. Private burial will be in Davenport at a later date.
Mary is survived by her three daughters: Cindy (Tom) Fish, Carole Schlapkohl, Nancy (Dave) Spratte; grandchildren: Emily (Tyler) Vanni, Kelli (Dave) Enos, Duff Luzum; step-granddaughter: Shelby (Tate) Carey and great granddaughters who brought her much joy. She was preceded in death by her husband Kelly and granddaughter Lindsay Fish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her TTT chapter for the girls' camp program, the ADM Scholarship Foundation or the in Mary's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019