Mary Scott



Bellevue - Mary Evelyn Scott, 90, passed away Monday morning, October 5, 2020 at her residence in Bellevue, Nebraska. A visitation will be held at McLaren's Chapel on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM with funeral services at 11 AM. Burial will be held at Resthaven Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 2020 at noon.



Mary was born November 13, 1929 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to John and Effie Schwartz. She attended Rhinelander High School. She worked at a Red Owl grocery store, where she met William (Bill) Scott, a WWII veteran, who was also employed at Red Owl. The two were married July 5, 1947, and began to grow their family of five children the following year. The young couple resided in Wisconsin, before moving the family to Urbandale, Iowa in 1964.



Mary was employed in Customer Service for Hy-Vee grocery and the Dahl's grocery throughout her working years. She was a social being, and enjoyed fun times with many friends and family. After retirement Mary and Bill began a hobby of creating wooden crafts. They attended numerous craft shows where they sold the items Bill created and Mary painted. The two also traveled throughout the United States and saw countless beautiful sights together in our wonderful country. Mary had a beautiful smile and steely blue eyes that lit up when she was happy. She was spunky, feisty, stubborn and lots of fun. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Mary is survived by her children, Randy (Linda) Scott of Nebraska, Colleen Thomas of Texas, June Scott of Washington, Sandy Anderson of Iowa and Barb Sabin of Iowa; twelve grandchildren, Cheryl Thompson, Michelle (Scott) Schmitz, Bryan (Melissa) Scott, Jennifer (Tony) Adams, Elissa Thomas, John Scott, Samantha Scott, Nikki (Ryan) Martin, Steven (Sarah) Anderson, Jeff (Carly) Anderson, Kasey (Collin) Peterson, Austin (Kristen) Sabin; 25 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William; son, George; brother, Joe; her parents, John and Effie; and four brothers-in-law.



Memorials can be made to Kindred Hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store