Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd
Des Moines, IA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd
Des Moines, IA
Resources
1938 - 2019
Mary Spina Obituary
Mary Spina

Des Moines - Mary Alice (Helm) Spina, 81, passed away peacefully at her home after a long illness on December 18, 2019. Mary was born May 23, 1938 to Harry and Alice Helm of Mason City, Iowa. Shortly after graduating from Mason City High School, she was united in marriage to Larry Spina on June 25, 1960 and they enjoyed 60 years together. Mary excelled as a secretary, retiring from her position as executive secretary to the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

Mary was one of God's gentle people - a compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always willing to help and support those around her. She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain her family and friends. She enjoyed painting, bowling, golfing, card playing, attending grandchildren's sports, and all family get-togethers. Mary is survived by her husband, Larry, her two children, Robert (Anne) Spina and Susie (Chris) Tallman, and her grandchildren, Trevor and Marisa Tallman, and Ryan, Daniel, and Andrew Spina. She is also survived by her two sisters, Betty Spina and Linda Daly, and three brothers, Larry (Jean) Helm, Harry Helm, Jr., and John Helm. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bob Helm, and a whole host of beloved relatives.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3300 Easton Blvd, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11AM, followed by mass at 11AM, with lunch provided after the service. Burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
