Mary Steinke Obituary
Mary Steinke

Des Moines - Mary Steinke, 82 died March 29, 2020.

She was an avid attendee of water aerobics at the YWCA. Mary missed volunteering at Mercy One Medical Center.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held later this summer in Wisconsin.

Even though we are unable to gather during this time of bereavement, we encourage friends to share their sympathies with her family using Hamilton's online condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
