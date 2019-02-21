|
Mary Sue Sineni
Des Moines - Mary Sue Sineni, age 63, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Perry Lutheran Home.Family and friends will hold a celebration of life from 6 to 9 PM, Saturday, February 23, at Art Terrarium, 106 11th Street, Des Moines, IA from 6 to 9 PM.
Sue was born to Russell and Nancy Sineni on November 30, 1955 in Joliet, Illinois. She grew up in Milwaukee, WI and graduated from Nicolet High School. She attended and graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. She moved to Des Moines in 1990.
Sue enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, and all outdoor activities. She loved animals and had many pets in all shapes and sizes through the years. Early onset dementia and Alzheimer's robbed Sue of many of the things she loved for much of her adult life but she continued to laugh and dance to the end.
Sue is survived by her three daughters, Dana Ketcher (Ryan Tokarz), Sara Lemke (Eric), and Janelle Ketcher, her brother Gig, and her mother. In honor of Sue's life, please donate in her name to the or the Animal Rescue League of Central Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019