Mary Vermie
Des Moines - Mary Burnett Vermie, 95, was born April 17, 1924 in Runnells, Iowa, the daughter of Gaylord and Helen (Hibbs) Burnett. She passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Parkridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary is survived by her children, Jack (Holly) Vermie, Russell (Vicki) Vermie and Suzanne (Robert) Fagen; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; other loving relatives and many special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilmer Vermie; son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Linda Vermie; and her siblings, Althea Lord, Wanda Dunbar, Mildred Woods, Max Burnett, Lorna Stevenson and Jerry Burnett.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St. SW. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at First Congregational Church in Mitchellville, 211 Park Ave. NE with burial to follow at Mitchellville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Congregational Church Mitchellville, or American Diabetes Association.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019