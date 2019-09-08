Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
211 Park Ave
Mitchellville, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Vermie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Vermie


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Vermie Obituary
Mary Vermie

Des Moines - Mary Burnett Vermie, 95, was born April 17, 1924 in Runnells, Iowa, the daughter of Gaylord and Helen (Hibbs) Burnett. She passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Parkridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary is survived by her children, Jack (Holly) Vermie, Russell (Vicki) Vermie and Suzanne (Robert) Fagen; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; other loving relatives and many special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilmer Vermie; son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Linda Vermie; and her siblings, Althea Lord, Wanda Dunbar, Mildred Woods, Max Burnett, Lorna Stevenson and Jerry Burnett.

The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St. SW. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at First Congregational Church in Mitchellville, 211 Park Ave. NE with burial to follow at Mitchellville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Congregational Church Mitchellville, or American Diabetes Association.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now