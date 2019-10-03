Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
MaryAnn Smith Obituary
MaryAnn Smith

Des Moines, Iowa - MaryAnn Smith, 82, passed away October 1, 2019. She was born in Ottumwa, IA, the daughter of Edward J. and Gladys I. MacKenzie and married Joseph B. Smith on June 22, 1957.

MaryAnn worked for American Republic for 17 years and retired in 1999. She was an active member of St. Peter's Church, Rosary Society, Fairground Neighborhood Association, and served as co-chair of St. Peter's annual fish fry. MaryAnn was a selfless person who loved helping others, she was a caregiver for her husband for 26 years and the family matriarch. She will be remembered most as a loving grandmother, expert gardener, cat lady, ultimate party planner and an amazing role model. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 49 years Joseph B. Smith, granddaughter Rosie Smith DelMain, and siblings Marge, Edward, Betty and Jeanne. She is survived by her sons Patrick (Sylvia) Smith of Attica, Marty (Debbie) Smith of Des Moines, Greg (Carol) Smith of Pleasant Hill, daughters Sue (Gary) Schmitt of Pleasant Hill, Cathy Smith (Paul DelMain) of Bayfield, WI, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, brother David (Judy) MacKenzie of Ottumwa, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Church. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Remember
