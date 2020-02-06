|
|
A Funeral Service for Maryellen Beaver, age 94 of Knoxville, will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breckenridge Cemetery or to the Marion County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors memory include her sons, Leslie (Debbie) of Harvey and Dan (Tomma Lou) of Tracy; grandchildren: Kara Dawn Beaver (Carla Smith) of Harvey, Martin Lane Beaver of Saylorville Township, Ranae (David) Ridlen of Ankeny; great grandchildren: Samantha and Benjamin Ridlen of Ankeny; several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020