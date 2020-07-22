Marylin Rosalee Thompson, age 94, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Southern Hill Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa.
Marylin was born August 3, 1925 in Davis City, Iowa to Lawrence and Grace (Scoonover) Lovell. She was proud to have been a factory worker in the Ankeny Ordinance Plant during World War II. She married Ole Bryan Thompson and they enjoyed many wonderful years together.
Marylin enjoyed gardening, ceramics, boating, camping and traveling. They wintered in Texas and she was widely known for her sewing and quilting. She was the head quilter in Texas and helped raise money for the parks with the quilts that were made. Marylin made wedding and bride's maid dresses and Leisure suites for family and friends. Most of all she enjoyed and loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosalee (Jonnie) Driskill; step-son, Richard (Lydia) Thompson; brothers, David (Carmen) Lovell and Jim Lovell; sister, Lo Anna Anderson; daughter-in-law's, Shirley Young, Kim Young and Robbie Thompson-Blythe; grandchildren, Brenda (Brent) Thompson-Robinson, Sandra (John) Thompson- Kamp, Bryan (Lisa) Thompson, Mike (Kelly) Thompson, Renee (Jeremy) Thompson- Jontz, Kelly (Rob) Thompson-Hansen, Larry (Frank) Young, Susan Kellis, Robert (Stephanie) Young, Mike Driskill, Christine Geddes, Ashley (Jared) Charlet, and Matt (Sierra) Young; 31 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews and other extended family and friends.
Marylin was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Young of 25 years and second husband, Ole of 47 years; sons, Larry Young and Gary Young; and her step-son, Larry Thompson; brother, Darrell Lovell; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Denzil Michael; brother-in-law, Pete Anderson.
"Her sweet sprit will be greatly missed by all her family and those who knew her"
There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens in Des Moines.
Family has requested that masks be worn if attending and respectfully practice social distancing.
If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually for Marylin's service through the link in her obituary below.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family.
