|
|
Matt Jesmer
West Des Moines - Matt Jesmer, 73, of West Des Moines, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in West Des Moines, IA, of COPD.
Mathias Baldwin Jesmer was born on December 21, 1946, to Joseph Lisle and Geraldine (Baldwin) Jesmer in Saint Paul, MN. Matt grew up playing in and around the St. Croix river. He graduated from Saint Thomas Academy in 1964, and shortly after enlisted in the Army, being stationed in Korea during the Vietnam war as a dog handler. On June 26, 1971, Matt married Joan Alice Saxon in Burnsville, and settled in Coon Rapids where they began raising their 3 boys. In 1983 they moved to Des Moines to open and manage a branch appliance parts store. Always the entrepreneur Matt saw an opportunity to open his own business, and finally the opportunity came with opening Westside Parts and Service in July of 1999. Matt and Joan worked very hard and now Westside Parts and Service is the largest independent servicer in the Midwest. In 2013 they retired.
Matt is survived by his wife Joan Alice Jesmer of West Des Moines, IA; sons Michael John Jesmer of Los Angeles, CA, and Robert Lee Jesmer of Des Moines, IA; siblings Joe Jesmer of North Oaks, MN, Martha Jesmer of Minnetonka, MN, and Stephen Jesmer of Mound, MN. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Matthew, his parents, and his sister Julie Ann Jesmer.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th St. Urbandale IA 50322 on January 10 at 10AM followed by a luncheon and a visitation with the family. Donations can be made to the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020