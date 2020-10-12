Matt Peiffer
Grinnell - Matt Peiffer, age 64 of Grinnell, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from COVID-19 complications at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
A celebration of his life will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Grinnell Christian Church with Fr. Ross Epping, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Grinnell, officiating. A reception will follow the service and will be held in the Family Life Center (gymnasium) of the Christian Church. Those attending the service and reception will be required to wear a face mask. Matt's service will be live-streamed on the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.
A public visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Those attending the visitation will be required to wear a face mask.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Matt Peiffer Memorial Fund to benefit local organizations designated by Matt's family. Memories and condolences may be shared with Matt's family online at www.smithfh.com
.