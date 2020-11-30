Dr. Matthew A. FlemmingWest Des Moines - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Matthew Allen Flemming, MD on November 26, 2020. In his life he had many accomplishments but none more cherished than being a father to his beloved children Emma, William, and Henry.Born in Fredericton, New Brunswick to Neil and Shirley Flemming, Matthew was always a shining star. The family moved to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, when he was young. From his Pee Wee hockey days, to a short but proud stint at the Island's first Burger King, a time as Badminton champion of PEI, and then to his several years pursuing an International Baccalaureate (IB) at the prestigious Lester B. Pearson College of the Pacific, Matthew was always a high achiever. After receiving his IB, Matthew went to McGill University where he graduated with both a B.S. and an M.S. degree. He graduated from Albany Medical College in 1991 where he was awarded the Lamb Foundation Prize. This award was given to senior students who showed the most sympathetic and kindly understanding dealing with patients and who had most nearly approached the ideal in doctor/patient relationships.After Medical School, Matthew pursued an Internal Medicine Residency at Temple University Hospital where he was awarded Chief Residency before moving to Ann Arbor to become a Fellow in Cardiac Electrophysiology at the University of Michigan Hospital. As a physician, Matthew practiced first in Grosse Pointe, MI, and then later with Iowa Heart in Des Moines and next Mason City Clinic in Mason City, IA. Patients and friends alike always considered him to be the most caring of physicians with keen diagnostic skills and an unparalleled bedside manner. He loved practicing medicine and patients loved him. When not practicing medicine or being with his children, Matthew was happiest on the golf course.Charming, witty, and ever so handsome, friends and family will miss him dearly. Many fond memories will help to soothe the pain of his loss as will the comfort of seeing him live on through his beautiful children. Matthew is survived in life by his mother, Shirley Flemming of Charlottetown, PEI; brother Stephen (Massiel); brother John; and niece Chelsy Cole. He also leaves to this world his precious daughter, Emma Flemming, and his two sweet sons William and Henry FlemmingTo honor the life of Matthew donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Matthew's name.