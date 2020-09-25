Matthew A. Hoag
Urbandale - Funeral services for Matthew A. Hoag, 43, Urbandale, Iowa will be at 2:00pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322. Visitation will begin at 3:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with the family greeting friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
The funeral will be live-streamed on Wednesday around 2:00pm from Westover Chapel. A link will be shared shortly before that time with his obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.ilescares.com