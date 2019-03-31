|
|
Matthew Allen Horak
Des Moines - Matthew Allen Horak was born May 22, 1979 to Mark and Janan Horak in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away March 28, 2019 at the age of 39.
Matthew and his son, Gauge, shared a passion for cars, especially RC cars. They loved to go and race their RC cars any chance they could. Matthew had many other hobbies as well, which included music, his two very loved and spoiled dogs, Shasta and Pugsley, and spending time with family and friends.
Matthew was very technically inclined with electronics. Everyone would go to him for help and wouldn't dare to work on a project without him present. Matthew was also extremely proud of his Czech heritage.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Mark and Janan Horak; sister, Alyce Nall; son, Gauge Horak; and the mother of his son, Rachel Barnes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Candita Furlin; maternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Tucker; cousin, Adam Horak; and uncle, Thad Tucker
Family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Des Moines United Methodist Church, 6205 SW 9th Street, Des Moines.
In loving memory of Matthew, memorial contributions may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation of Iowa or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019