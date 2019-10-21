|
|
Matthew (John) Hurley
Matt Hurley of Des Moines was the son of Jack Hurley and Marilyn Hurley Ash, also of Des Moines. He is survived by his sister Molly (M) Hurley of Chicago.
At age 2, he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to develop on the nerves and can deform bones as it progresses. Despite this challenge, Matt finished college as a history major at Simpson College in Indianola and went on to work as a dispatcher for the City of Des Moines for 17 years. He took an early retirement when his NF symptoms became too pronounced to allow him to continue his work.
Matt Hurley was an avid researcher of U.S. military history, especially the battles of Little Big Horn and the Alamo. During his retirement, he also researched his father's time as a co-pilot in the 448th Bomb Group in World War II. Matt unearthed many amazing details of his father's rescue by the French Underground after being shot down just outside of Paris in June 1944.
A musicologist as well as an ardent Kinks fan, Matt had a massive music library and a wealth of knowledge about the history of rock music. His love of music strongly influenced his younger sister Molly (M) Hurley, who went on to become a known Chicago performing musician and original songwriter.
In addition to music and history, Matt loved cats, plants, sports, long talks with friends, and philosophical discussions. Everyone who crossed his path, from close friends and family to acquaintances, found a man who faced an ever-increasing set of physical challenges with surprising grace and patience, who never lost his gentle dignity, and was always ready to listen with both his big heart and his savvy intellect.
Matt finished his long battle with NF in peace, with his beloved cats placed in a loving new home. His graciousness, kindness, and wonderful outlook will be greatly missed and long remembered by all whose lives he touched.
Matt's sister wishes to add this about her brother:
The above are all the minute details of one life of many that we all read about daily. I would rather focus on the big invisible things that outweigh them all. My brother was handed a deck of cards that not many people receive, namely having had a genetic disease complicated by a sad family dynamic that greatly impacted both his longevity and quality of life. But he survived—and he survived with a surprising grace.
My brother was an ordinary guy: he liked sports, music, history and has an appreciation for the mundane but pleasant things we all appreciate. But my brother was a man in the way that many others are not. To a person, everyone who has known my brother, whether friend or acquaintance, has been astounded by my brother's rare, conscientious effort at remaining positive in the face of ongoing, very hard realities.
In these days we are granted the gift of being able to have the time about talking about the final, big stuff. Matt, you will not only "remain in my heart," as the Hallmark cards clichés say, but I am imagining that you will be literally alive in a different dimension in a first, amazing time at truly being free in the arms of God.
See you later Bro!
PS— Matt had requested any donations to be directed to Neurofibromatosis, Iowa or the Children's Tumor Foundation. At the link given, one can enter that it is for Matt Hurley: https://join.ctf.org/give/222344/#!/donation/checkout
