Matthew Jordan


1964 - 2020
Matthew Jordan Obituary
Matthew Jordan

Des Moines - Matthew Jordan, 55, of Des Moines, Iowa died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital of complications of diabetes and pneumonia.

Matt was born September 11, 1964 in Des Moines to Grant Jordan and Anita Proffitt. They later divorced. He graduated from Winterset High School in 1982. He enjoyed wrestling and playing football for Winterset High School.

Matt became a licensed plumber and worked as a plumber with carpentry and electrician skills the rest of his life. He was always known as a hard worker and was very helpful to his parents on the family farm. He married Laurie Mealey of Des Moines on August 13, 1988. They had two children, Amanda and Kyle. They later divorced.

He is survived by his father, Grant Jordan; step-mother, Martha Jordan; mother, Anita Proffitt; children, Amanda Jordan of Des Moines and Kyle Jordan of Los Angeles; sisters, Pendy (Dr. Robert) Colman of Des Moines and Zoe Jordan of Adel; nieces and nephews, Jeremiah and Joshua Crow, Jordi Faber, Emma and Charlie Colman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Jordan House in West Des Moines with burial at the Jordan Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to be given in his name to the West Des Moines Historical Society, specifically for the Jordan House.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020
