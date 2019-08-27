|
|
Matthew Kouri
Council Bluffs - Matthew P. Kouri, age 62, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 23, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Matt was born June 4, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Anthony and Nina (Hazer) Kouri. He graduated from Dowling Catholic High School, Des Moines, Iowa in 1976. Matt married Kimberly Weis on September 12, 1992 in Avoca, Iowa. They were blessed with three sons, Alexys, Andersen and Augustas. Matt owned and operated Kouri Management for 30 plus years. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #1045. In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ed Weis and sister-in-law, Sharon Kouri. Matt is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kimberly Kouri of Council Bluffs; sons, Alexys (Rachel) Kouri of St. Paul, Minnesota, Andersen Kouri of Council Bluffs, Augustas Kouri of Los Angeles, California; sisters, Mary Kouri of Marketta, Georgia, Theresa (Mike) Kouri-Savage of Denton, Texas, Zita (Kevin) Lovell of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Sam Kouri of Downey, California, Michael Kouri of Sierra Madre, California, Anthony (Nancy) Kouri of Longmont, Colorado, Adrian (Debbie) Kouri of Des Moines, Iowa, Raphael Kouri of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Joseph Kouri of Des Moines, Iowa; mother-in-law, Katharine Weis of Council Bluffs; brothers-in-law, Rod (Rosalyn) Weis of St. Charles, Illinois, Darren Weis of Omaha, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 5:00 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 8:00 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff Strett, Council Bluffs. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at St. Peters' Kottas Hall. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019