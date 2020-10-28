Matthew M. Davis
West Des Moines - Matthew Mark Davis, who was born on Nov. 10, 1985 in Des Moines, IA, passed away at the age of 34 on Oct. 27, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon (use of masks and physical distancing requested). A private service and interment will follow. A reception will then be held at Harvest Bible Chapel (408 E. 1st St., Grimes, IA) starting at 1:30 p.m. Matt's service will be live-streamed and can be viewed starting on Friday at 12:00 noon or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation
.
