Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Des Moines - Matthew "Matt" McCullough passed away March 7, 2019 at the Fleur Heights Care Center at the age of 56.

Matt was born December 5, 1962 in Des Moines to Franklin and Dorothy (DeVries) McCullough. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Matt worked as a forklift operator for the Wittern Group for 20 years and was a very proud union man. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Matt was a loving father, brother and son and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Matt is survived by his children, Eric (Kayla) and Michelle; his parents; and his siblings, Amy, Carol and David.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Matt.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 11, 2019
